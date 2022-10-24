Police forces gain use of helicopters to combat hare coursing

Seven police across across England have teamed up with the National Police Air Service to combat hare coursing as the season commences.

Essex, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk police forces have discussed new tactics to tackle the cruelty of hare coursing.

The seven forces pledged a year ago to work across policing borders, launching Operation Galileo to do exactly that.

Since then, incidents of hare coursing across the force areas dropped to 1,415 in 2021-22 from 2,044 in 2020-21 – a fall of almost a third (31%).

But this year sees a new tool at their disposal, as the forces announced a collaboration with the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

As part of it, police will use helicopters and drones to improve their ability to spot hare courses in action.

PC Matt Harkness, of Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team, said helicopters and drones can pinpoint suspects in fields and woodland, identify escape routes and then follow those responsible.

“Operation Galileo shows that we are stronger together and during this coursing season we will be working more closely with NPAS to ensure that rural officers will be in the right place at the right time to catch the bad guys.

"Basically, they can direct officers on the ground to intercept the vehicles or people so officers can deal appropriately with any offences."

PC Harkness said the seven forces would also be working closely with farmers, gamekeepers and landowners to prevent hare coursers committing crime.

“We already have off-road capability and other vehicles to deal with offenders if they fail to stop for police but the addition of the helicopter to our drone capability is a valuable addition to our fleet."

Farmers and landowners face huge costs when damage is caused to crops and land, particularly when the land has just been seeded or the crops have just started to grow.

On occasions the crime causes thousands of pounds worth of damage, which the landowner has to foot the bill for.

Tom White, resident agent at Audley End Estate in Essex, said it was important for rural communities to work with the police to combat hare coursing and other rural crime.

“It’s the threat to farmers, gamekeepers and estate staff as well as to property," he said, "The attacks and vilification which come from hare coursers is a constant pressure.

“People living in remote areas don’t always know who’s about or what they are up to and criminals know this. There’s always the fear of retaliation so support from the police is such a reassurance.

“The sight of all the police officers, their vehicles and the helicopter ready to act on reports of hare coursing and other crime is such a huge lift for everybody."

He added: “Cross-border co-operation is crucial to combat this barbaric crime and the people associated with it.”