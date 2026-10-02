Police hunt owner after five sheep killed in livestock attack

Officers have reminded dog owners to keep pets under close control around livestock

Five sheep have been put down after two dogs attacked a flock in Hampshire, with police now trying to trace their owner.

The incident happened in Bordon on Monday 28 September, when the dogs entered a field opposite Hartleywood Farm on Hartley Lane.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the attack took place between 5.20pm and 6pm, with several sheep chased and attacked.

Five animals suffered injuries so severe that they had to be put to sleep.

Police have released a CCTV image of the dogs and are appealing for anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Both are described as medium-sized, with black fur and tan markings around their muzzles, legs and tails.

They were wearing collars, while one had a distinctive brightly coloured bow, possibly yellow.

Officers want to speak to the owner of the dogs, as well as anyone in the Bordon area who may know who they belong to.

The incident has also prompted police to remind dog owners about the risks of livestock worrying and their responsibilities when walking near farm animals.

Livestock worrying can include a dog chasing or attacking livestock on agricultural land, as well as being at large in a field containing livestock.

Police said incidents can cause serious injury or death to farm animals, while also leaving livestock keepers facing emotional distress and significant financial losses.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, livestock worrying is a criminal offence and the person responsible for a dog can face prosecution.

Officers urged owners to keep dogs on leads or under close control around livestock.

Where no livestock is visible, owners should still keep dogs in sight and only allow them off the lead if they are confident they will return promptly when called.

Dogs should also not be allowed to stray away from paths or other areas where walkers have a right of access.

Police warned that, “as a last resort”, a farmer can shoot a dog to bring an ongoing livestock attack to an end.

Officers stressed that most dog owners act responsibly but said a minority can put the welfare of livestock and other animals at risk.

Anyone with information about the Bordon incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference **44260475459**.

Reports can also be made through Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s online service, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on **0800 555 111**.