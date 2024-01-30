Police issue warning as over 50 sheep stolen from farms in NI

Police in Northern Ireland are calling on farmers to remain vigilant after two significant livestock rustling incidents across the region.

A 'substantial number' of sheep were stolen at Portglenone, Co Antrim over the weekend, with the crime occurring anytime between 12 noon on Saturday and 9am on Sunday (27-28 January).

Meanwhile, livestock rustlers stole 50 lambs from farmland near Claudy, Co Londonderry, on Thursday night or Friday morning (25-26 January).

The farmer affected described the "well-planned operation" which saw his Texel and Suffolk ewe lambs stolen as a "financial blow".

A spokesperson for Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the thefts would be huge financial losses to those impacted.

They said: “The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality.

“Prevention of rural crime is so important, but this type of theft needs the cooperation from farmers and the wider rural community, to work together and combat it, by taking proactive safety measures to ensuring their flock is secure at all times.”

Those with any information on the Co Antrim incident can share information to the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference number 771 of 28/01/24.

Similarly, information regarding the Co Londonderry theft can be shared by quoting reference 1116 of 26/01/24.

According to the latest available figures, livestock rustling cost an estimated £2.7 million in 2022, up nearly 10 percent compared to the year before.