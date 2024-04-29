Police make eight arrests after illegal rave on Suffolk farm

Police have made eight arrests following an illegal rave on farmland in Suffolk, which at its height saw 200 people attend.

Suffolk Police closed down the unlicensed music event in Barton Mills, making arrests in connection with the incident.

Officers were called at just after 2.15am on Sunday (28 April) to reports of a large gathering at a farm in the village.

A number of police units were dispatched to the scene, where there were initially reported to be more that 200 people present, with 80-100 vehicles.

Officers directed those present to leave the site under a direction of Section 63 of the Criminal Justice & Public Order Act 1994 and by late morning some of the attendees had begun to disperse.

At just after 1pm officers took control of the music equipment and were able to fully close the event down.

A section of the A11 had to be closed for a short time whilst the site was being cleared.

Paramedics were also in attendance with one woman taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected broken leg.

Eight people were arrested on numerous offences, including suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, drug driving and failure to comply with a direction to leave.

Suffolk Police's Superintendent Matt Carney said: "This event was closed down following a large policing operation and the site was cleared as quickly as we were able do so, without any significant issues.

"We will do everything in our power to prevent, disrupt and stop these events from taking place and minimise the impact on local communities.

“I would like to thank the landowner and the local community for their patience as we worked to close this UME [unlicensed music event] down as quickly and safely as possible.

“Unlicenced music events like this can cause a considerable amount of disruption, causing widespread damage to the natural environment as well. As they don’t have to conform to any safety standards, they also put those who choose to attend at risk.

"The matter doesn’t finish here and an investigation will continue into what has taken place.”

Anyone with information concerning the organisers of the illegal rave have been told to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference: 23427/24.