Police name young boy killed in Cumbria farm shooting

An eight-year-old boy, who died on a farm in Cumbria after being shot in the head and face, has been identified as Jay Cartmel.

Cumbria Police has today issued an update on the incident, which happened on Saturday (28 September).

Jay, from Frizington, west Cumbria, died after sustaining serious head injuries on land not far from the A66, north of Warcop.

A man in his 60s who was being held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter has been released on bail.

Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Saturday to the farm, where they received a report that a child had been seriously injured by a firearm.

Police and an air ambulance attended, and a firearm was secured at the scene by police.

Jay was taken to hospital by air ambulance having suffered serious and life-threatening injuries to his head and face, but he died overnight.

Cumbria Police said: "As officers continue with their enquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

"Anyone with information which may assist can report to police online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of 28 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."