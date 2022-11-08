Police operation fighting rural fuel theft sees man arrested

A major police operation dedicated to combatting rural fuel theft has notched up its latest success on the roads of Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police arrested a man after stopping a van on the A1 northbound slip road at Blyth on 1 November.

A large amount of empty fuel cannisters were found, with other items seized including a large quantity of cash, gloves and mobile phones.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal fuel from nearby farms and rural properties, and going equipped for theft.

It’s the latest example of Operation Magna – an ongoing crime-fighting initiative launched in 2019 in response to a number of fuel thefts from farms along the A1 corridor.

These incidents are often also associated with significant damage to nearby farmland due to trespassing.

District Commander for Bassetlaw, Inspector Hayley Crawford, said the force recognised the significant impact that fuel theft had on farmers and landowners.

“With fuel prices rising, tackling this type of rural crime has become even more important," he added.

"We have seen an increase in fuel thefts on the A1 corridor and through Operation Magna we are continuing to show that we are working relentlessly to combat the issue and catch those involved in this sort of criminality.

“Hopefully our ongoing enforcement activity will act as a deterrent to others who aim to profit from other people’s misery and sends a clear message that we will be ready for them.

"We will catch them and they will be robustly dealt with."

In recent months there have been a number of nationwide incidents of organised gangs stealing fuel from farms.

However, there are a number of measures farmers can implement which could reduce the likelihood of them becoming victims.

According to William Nicholl, client director at rural insurance broker Lycetts, siting tanks out of view from roads was a sensible precaution.

“However, many tanks look unattractive and for that reason owners often position them out of sight of the farmhouse," he added.

"The problem with this is that they locate them in areas of the property that make it easier for thieves to act unobserved.

"Lighting and CCTV cameras could be effective security measures, but Mr Nicholl said it was important to maintain them and test them regularly as they may be inoperative.

He said: “The actual material tanks are made of should be considered before purchase. Steel ones are much more difficult for thieves to drill through – or carry away."

Farmers could also consider installing secure cages around the tanks, and daily checks of oil tank gauges should be made.

"Technology is also available that sends text messages to multiple mobile phones if there is an unexpected drop in oil levels," Mr Nicholl explained.

"Additionally, there are alarms that continually monitor levels using ultrasonics and sound-off when they suddenly drop.”