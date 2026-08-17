Police probe Dorset barn fire that destroyed 2,000 hay bales

Police are investigating a barn fire in Dorset that destroyed 2,000 hay bales, with firefighters saying they believe the blaze was started deliberately.

Around 60 firefighters from nearly a dozen stations were deployed at the height of the fire in East Lulworth, working to stop the flames spreading to surrounding countryside and nearby property.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) was called to the scene shortly after 3am on Saturday 15 August.

The blaze destroyed the barn and its contents, as well as a derelict outbuilding.

Wareham Fire Station said: “The fire has destroyed a derelict outbuilding as well as the barn and its contents.”

DWFRS said it believed the fire had been started deliberately, although Dorset Police said the cause remained undetermined while enquiries continued.

By Sunday, the fire service had scaled the response back to two crews.

However, firefighters were expected to remain at the site for several days to monitor the area and help protect the surrounding countryside.

Dorset Police said the fire had been brought under control and that officers were continuing to investigate the circumstances.

Det Sgt Erin Kinghorn said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to liaise with DWFRS as part of our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Saturday to come forward.

Officers are also asking for any relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

Kinghorn added: “I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information relating to any individual who may be responsible for this fire, to please make contact with us.”

The investigation remains ongoing while fire crews continue to monitor the site.