Police probe mass rave as 2,000 descend on rural Hampshire land

Police are working with the landowner to prevent further unauthorised gatherings following the large-scale rave

More than 2,000 revellers descended on rural land in Hampshire for an unauthorised rave, forcing police to close nearby roads as music reportedly echoed for miles.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an investigation following the large gathering between Barton Stacey and Longparish on Sunday (1 November).

Officers received multiple reports from around 12.30am about loud music coming from land north of the A303, where thousands of people had assembled.

Police attending the scene discovered more than 2,000 people, numerous vehicles, substantial sound equipment and staging areas.

The scale of the gathering prompted officers to close nearby roads to prevent further access and reduce risks to public safety.

Police also worked with the landowner, highways officials and South Central Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

Revellers gradually dispersed throughout Sunday, with the final people leaving before 6pm.

Chief Inspector Clare Denyer, Test Valley district commander, thanked local residents for their patience as officers worked to bring the event to a safe conclusion.

She said the large number of people attending had required police to balance public safety with minimising disruption to the surrounding community.

The gathering caused significant noise disturbance, with Chief Inspector Denyer confirming that some residents "could hear the music from miles away".

She warned that unauthorised music events could create serious safety concerns, alongside disruption caused by excessive noise, anti-social behaviour and litter.

The incident has also raised questions about the potential impact on the rural land involved.

Police have not confirmed whether the site was agricultural land or whether the gathering caused damage to the ground, crops or surrounding property.

It also remains unclear whether the landowner will face any clean-up or restoration costs following the event.

Officers are now reviewing footage gathered during the incident as they investigate those responsible for organising the unauthorised gathering.

"We will investigate and look to identify those responsible. We will also work with the landowner around what measures can be taken to reduce the chance of this happening again," Chief Inspector Denyer said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 44260534775.