Police probe six suspected haystack arson attacks

Six haystack fires across North Lincolnshire are being investigated as suspected deliberate incidents after breaking out overnight.

Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force said fires were reported around East Butterwick, Messingham, Susworth and Kirton in Lindsey.

A total of six incidents are currently under investigation.

The fires come amid extremely dry conditions across much of the UK, increasing the danger of flames spreading rapidly through fields and stored crops.

Officers are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage recorded between midnight and 3am, following reports of suspicious vehicles and quad bikes near the affected sites.

The Rural Task Force said: “We are aware of two different dark-coloured vehicles in the area described as being ‘suspicious’, as well as quad bikes being active and tracks being found near the stacks.”

Police believe the fires may have been started deliberately, although enquiries remain at an early stage.

Anyone who was travelling through the affected areas overnight, or who saw unusual activity, is being urged to contact the force.

“We take this matter very seriously,” police said.

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between the hours of midnight and 03:00hrs, please review your footage for these vehicles.”

Farmers and landowners with hay or straw stacks have also been urged to remain vigilant and take practical precautions while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting Log 16 of 30 July 2026.