Police raid farm and recover stolen goods worth £50k

Police have recovered around £50,000 worth of suspected stolen agricultural machinery and dogs following raids at a Rochdale farm.

Officers executed two warrants on Friday 23 April at the farm as part of an investigation into stolen farm and building machinery and animal welfare.

During searches, around £50,000 worth of farm and building machinery was seized, along with two dogs that have been taken into care by the RSPCA.

In addition, officers also seized a number of financial records, and investigations are on-going into how puppies also discovered at the farm came to be there.

A 47-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

It follows intelligence gathered by the Rochdale Partnership Enforcement Team, which is made up of Greater Manchester Police, Trading Standards and Rochdale Borough Council.

Inspector Andy Fern, from the team said: "We have been able to recover around £50,000 worth of machinery, as well as ensure the welfare of two dogs that have been taken in by the RSPCA.

"It's been a large scale operation involving around 30 officers, and I would like to thank our partners at Trading Standards, Rochdale Council and the RSPCA for their support.

"A lot of unseen work has gone into the preparation, and our investigations will continue."