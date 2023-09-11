Police recover £500,000 worth of stolen farm and plant machinery

Police have recovered stolen farm and plant machinery worth half a million pounds, in what could be the highest value recovery ever conducted in the UK.

Stolen items from all over the country were retrieved from two locations in north and south Warwickshire on Tuesday 5 September.

The recovered machinery includes three tractors, two dumper trucks, three trailers, one 360 excavator, one Land Rover, one compact loader and one ATV.

Information was received from the National Rural Crime Unit to the force's Rural Crime Team officers about two locations they had an immediate interest in.

Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team said: "This is the single highest value plant machinery recovery in Warwickshire Police history and possibly in the UK.

"Officers attended both locations and a significant amount of machinery was located. The long process of checking everything then started.

"We have several people of interest assisting with the ongoing enquiries relating to the thefts.

"We will also be working closely with the National Rural Crime Team, to assist with any central investigation to bring offenders to justice.

"Its clear this is has been a highly organised criminal activity with implications nationally. However on this occasion they will not be profiting from criminality."

The cost of rural theft in the UK shot up by nearly a quarter last year as highly organised gangs of criminals continued to plague the countryside.

NFU Mutual released its annual rural crime report last month, showing that rural crime cost the UK an estimated £49.5m in 2022, up from £40.5m the previous year.