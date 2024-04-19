Police recover body of missing North Yorkshire farmer

The body of a missing farmer has been found in North Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

Nicholas Leaf, 67, from the village of Riccall located near Selby, was last seen by his family on 9 April.

North Yorkshire Police said his body was discovered on Thursday afternoon (18 April), in water near where he lives.

A spokesperson for the force said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals," the spokesperson added.

Jack Leaf, who is Mr Leaf's nephew, thanked the public who took part in searches.

In a post on social media, he said: "I'm very sorry to share the news that Nick has been found and is no longer with us.

"Thank you again for all your support over the last nine days.

"If you could please respect the family's privacy we'd be grateful. Thank you."