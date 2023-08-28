Police recover stolen farm machinery worth over £200,000

Police have recovered over £200,000 worth of agricultural machinery after thieves raided the Shropshire farm just a day before.

Two tractors were taken from the farm, located near Much Wenlock, with an off-duty officer discovering one of them the following day.

PC Campbell Heath was investigating the theft, where the tractors, a hedge trimmer and 2,000 litres of fuel were stolen on 8 August.

The following day, while off-duty, PC Heath discovered one of the stolen tractors along with the hedge cutter - which is estimated to be worth £130,000 - abandoned in a wooded area nearby.

When PC Heath returned to work, he and a PC Jonathan Lightfoot continued to search for the other stolen items, when they found the second tractor, estimated to be worth £100,000, also abandoned nearby.

The only item not recovered from the theft is the 2,000 litres of fuel in a fuel bowser, but the two tractors and hedge trimmer have now been returned to the farmer.

It follows recent figures showing that the cost of rural theft in the UK shot up by nearly a quarter by nearly a quarter last year.

PC Heath said: “I would like to thank the public with their help in locating the stolen farming equipment, as we have now been able to return it to the rightful owner.

“Thefts such as these are not uncommon in the farming community, and I would like to remind farmers to remain vigilant and to always ensure their equipment is locked away securely when not being used.”

He added: “If you have any information about the theft please do get in touch, as it will help us catch those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shrewsbury Police Station on 01743 264722.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.