Police Scotland highlight tougher livestock worrying laws

Scottish rural organisations and Police Scotland have combined forces to highlight new legislation to protect livestock from dog attacks.

The Ayrshire Partnership Against Rural Crime promoted the new legislation which protects animals from dog attacks through a range of measures.

These include updating the livestock definition to include all other farmed animals alongside cattle and sheep; fines up to £40,000 and prison sentences for owners who let their pets worry, kill or injure farmed animals.

It comes as farmers experience an increasing numbers of farm animal attacks as pandemic restrictions ease.

In January, SPARC, the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime, launched the Livestock Attack and Distress campaign with the slogan: ‘Your Dog – Your Responsibility’.

This sought to educate dog owners about the new legislation and, where applicable, use the new powers to report owners of dogs which attack livestock.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force in November, following a successful Members Bill brought by Emma Harper, MSP, supported by farming groups after continued attacks on farm animals by out-of-control dogs.

Under the new legislation, camelids such as llamas and alpacas, together with ostriches, game birds and farmed deer are now protected plus the inclusion of the word “attack” is welcomed as this clearly reflects the more serious aspect of such an incident.

The new law also includes provision to fine the owners of dogs that attack livestock up to £40,000 or even send them to prison.

The campaign will run through the lambing season, when sheep and lambs are most vulnerable to attacks and will be then run again in the autumn.

NFU Scotland Ayrshire Regional Manager, Christine Cuthbertson said: "We ask that those taking access respect their own safety and that of expectant and new mums by avoiding fields with livestock and always having your dog on a lead or under very close control.

"We want people to enjoy their walks as it is so important for people’s wellbeing, but it is vital that dog owners act responsibly to keep everyone safe and well.”

Julie McLeish Inspector, Cumnock Doon Valley and Irvine Valley added: "Police Scotland welcomes this new legislation which can hopefully assist in preventing, reducing and tackling such instances.

“Its introduction is timely given the increase in dog ownership experienced during Covid and the aim of the campaign is designed to educate and raise awareness amongst dog owners, whether new or experienced, that their dog is very much their responsibility.”