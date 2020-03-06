Police search for car that crashed into fence killing pregnant ewe

The ewe was killed after a car crashed into a farm's metal fencing (Photo: Lancashire Police)

Police are appealing for more information after a car crashed into a farm's metal fence, killing a pregnant ewe.

The ewe was 'lying motionless' close to the damaged fence and died of 'obvious impact injuries', Lancashire Police said.

The incident occurred on the A588 at approximately 11.40am on Tuesday (3 March), in Pilling.

The car, described by police as a 'dark coloured vehicle, drove off after the incident.







Officers are now appealing to the public for information.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A call was received regards a dark coloured vehicle having taken out over 12 wooden posts and metal fencing.

"On police arrival the damage was clearly evident but lying motionless close to the fence was a pregnant ewe that was confirmed dead with obvious impact injuries.

"The dark coloured car had somehow managed to drive away and is yet to be traced.

"Did you see the collision take place or have you any information to assist in identifying the car/driver?"

Police are asking for people with any information to contact them by emailing 1136@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference LC-20200303-0499.