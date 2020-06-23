Police search for selfless farmer who tried to stop thieves

Police are trying to identify the tractor driving farmer who made an attempt to stop thieves from stealing power tools

A selfless farmer who used his tractor to try and stop thieves from escaping with stolen goods is being searched for by the police.

Warwickshire Police are investigating following the theft of power tools on Rugby Road, Church Lawford on the afternoon of Saturday 20 June.

At around 2.55pm the victim reported a blue Vauxhall Astra containing two males pulling up at the location. One of the men got out and stole the tools.

A passing farmer tried to block the vehicle in with his red tractor.







Police are now trying to identify the farmer as he could have information that may help the force identify the thieves.

"Anyone with information that can help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 326 of 20 May 2020," a police spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."