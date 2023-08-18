Police seek info after arsonists set fire to Suffolk farm

Police are calling on the public to provide more information after arsonists set fire to a large stack of straw in Reydon, Suffolk.

The crime took place on farmland in Lowestoft Road at 7pm on Saturday 29 July, Suffolk Police said.

An eight-tier stack of straw was destroyed in the blaze, according to the force.

There were reports of a group of males running away from the fire, which took place on the part of the farm close to the car park area at Southwold pier.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/44947/23.

The cost of farm fires surged past £95 million in 2021, with arson attacks a growing cause for concern, NFU Mutual's latest figures show.

Large-scale farm arson attacks surged from £4.7 million in 2020 to £8.4 million in 2021.

Last September, a 23-year-old man who set three farms ablaze, causing around £750,000 worth of damage, was sentenced to four years in prison.