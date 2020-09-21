Police seize 100 cannabis plants growing on Welsh farm

Police have seized one hundred cannabis plants growing in two polytunnels on a Carmarthenshire farm.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they found a 'large cultivation' on the farm, located between Pontarddulais and Tycroes.

The force said they attended the farm on an unrelated matter on Tuesday 15 September.

While at the property, they came across the plants growing in two polytunnels.







Sergeant Gemma Davies said: “Our officers were providing support to partner agencies at the property when they noticed two polytunnels on the land.

“They looked inside and found 100 cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

“While our officers were not at the farm in relation to concerns over cannabis, this discovery shows the vigilance shown in their surroundings, which resulted in the disruption of a large cultivation.”

Officers remained at the farm to dismantle the cultivation and seize the plants for destruction.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.

He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.