Police shoot bull loose near Isle of Man school after public safety scare

A bull described as “dangerous” and “on the loose” was shot dead by armed officers on the Isle of Man after it escaped from a meat plant and wandered close to a school and residential estates.

The Isle of Man Constabulary said it was alerted shortly before 11am on Tuesday 14 October, after the animal broke free in the Tromode area of Douglas. Roads were quickly closed and members of the public evacuated while firearms officers were dispatched.

The bull was eventually located near Peel Road by the Quarterbridge roundabout, close to Douglas Rugby Club. A number of shots were fired to “safely dispatch” the animal.

Police explained the bull had originally been due to be killed at the Isle of Man Meat Plant but had become “extremely aggressive, putting workers who are experienced in managing cattle at significant risk”. Conventional methods could not be used, and the plant requested police assistance.

Before officers arrived, the bull escaped into nearby housing estates and passed close to a primary school. Contact was immediately made with the school to initiate safety procedures, police confirmed.

Superintendent Steve Maddocks said firearms officers were authorised under professional practice guidelines. “The IOM Meat Plant asked for police assistance to dispatch the animal but unfortunately it escaped prior to our arrival.

"As per the Applied Professional Practice in relation to firearms operations, authorised firearms officers were deployed to negate the threat to the public.”

He acknowledged public unease over the incident but insisted there was no viable alternative. “We fully understand the public’s upset with an animal having been dispatched but there was no easy way to contain the bull. It had free rein to go anywhere, having already travelled through an estate and near a primary school.”

Superintendent Maddocks added that officers could not use tranquiliser darts and that attempts to corral the animal were considered but rejected.

“A number of shots were required to kill the bull due to the size of the animal. We would like to state to the public that there were no missed shots, and the public were not put in unnecessary danger by the police.” The bull’s body was removed by the Isle of Man Meat Plant shortly afterwards.

Bulls on the loose are notoriously difficult to control, with their size and unpredictability posing a major danger to both the public and handlers.

In this case, police stressed that public safety was their overriding priority, particularly with a primary school so close by.