Police swoop on 50 suspected poachers in rural crime crackdown

Police disrupted more than 50 suspected poachers and hare coursers in a major weekend operation that saw drones, air support and roadblocks deployed across Cambridgeshire.

Officers were called out on Saturday 17 January after reports of men and children trespassing and poaching with dogs on farmland near Haddon Road in Haddon.

The group were causing damage to fields and vehicles, raising concerns for both landowners and road users in the area.

Rural crime officers tracked their movements through woodland close to the A1(M), using air support to monitor the group as they attempted to evade police.

Surrounding roads were blocked to contain them, allowing officers to detain and identify those involved using fingerprint recognition technology.

Several vehicles were seized, along with equipment believed to be linked to poaching activity.

In total, 40 people were dispersed from the area. They will now be investigated for a range of rural and wildlife offences, including the possible issuing of Community Protection Warnings and Notices, which can restrict behaviour and lead to further enforcement if breached.

Police action continued the following day, Sunday 18 January, after fresh reports of hare coursers driving across fields on Main Drove in Little Downham.

When officers arrived, the men abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot in an attempt to escape.

They were located and detained with the help of police drones and air support, bringing the incident to a swift conclusion.

Four men were interviewed, issued with Community Protection Warnings and Notices, and dispersed from the county. Four lurcher-type dogs were also seized as part of the operation.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, from the Rural Crime Action Team, said officers were determined to send a clear message to those involved in countryside crime.

“Tackling poaching and hare coursing remains a priority for us as a force and we are committed to working closely with our partners and local communities to address these issues,” he said.

“Hare coursing and associated criminality including threats, criminal damage and even violence, can have a real impact on our rural communities. These activities not only harm wildlife and the environment but also cause distress to landowners and residents.

“We will continue to take action against those involved, utilising available resources and protecting Cambridgeshire’s countryside.”