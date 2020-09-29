Police treat two farm blazes as linked arson attacks

The two arson attacks are believed to be linked, police have said (Photo: @BurtonFire/Twitter)

Two farm blazes twenty miles apart from each other are being treated by the police as linked arson attacks.

The first fire occurred at a barn in Little Oxenden, Northamptonshire at around 03:40 BST on Sunday (27 September).

The second blaze involved a 'large quantity of hay bales deliberately set on fire' at a farm in Orlingbury Road, Hannington, at about 17:30 on the same day.

Northamptonshire Police's rural crime team said the farmers had been left 'heartbroken' after the incident.

"Anyone with information regarding these incidents, please make contact," PC Hutch Hutchings said in a tweet.

"The long term destruction and loss for the farmer following this is heartbreaking for them."

How do I reduce the risk of an arson attack?

Whilst arson attacks on farms and small holdings may be difficult to eliminate, the NFU has a number of precautions that can substantially reduce the risk:

• Remove hay and straw from fields as soon as possible after harvesting

• Store bales separately from buildings, machinery and chemicals

• Make stacks a reasonable size and space them at least 10 metres apart

• Site stacks away from paths and rights of way

• Keep petrol, diesel and other fuels (including gas cylinders) stored in secure areas

• Keep fertilisers and pesticides under lock and key

• Dispose of refuse safely on a regular basis

• Ensure fences and gates are in good condition and check them regularly

• Install intruder sensors and security lighting

• Prepare a fire routine and action plan and make sure all farm staff know what to do

• If a fire breaks out, call the fire and rescue service without delay.