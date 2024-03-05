Police urge farmers to secure pick-up trucks amid uptick in thefts

The police are urging farmers who own pick-up trucks to undertake more measures to better safeguard their vehicles against sophisticated thieves.

There has been a rise in the thefts of pick-ups from farms across the UK, according to the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) and NFU Mutual.

Newer models are being targeted by sophisticated criminals who compromise keyless entrance systems.

Farmers are being urged to adopt a combination of traditional and technological security measures in order to safeguard their vehicles from these gangs.

Experts working on recovery have recovered Hi-Lux trucks which have been shipped abroad by gangs and have seen a rise in pick-up theft in general in 2024.

Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said farm pick-ups were often repeat targets for thieves.

"NFU Mutual has seen an increase in the theft of these vehicles so we’re urging owners to take action to protect their vehicles," she warned.

“We work with the National Rural Crime Unit to help track down thieves and trace stolen vehicles, returning them to their owners where possible.

“Prevention is key and we’d urge owners to keep their vehicles locked at all times when not in use and park in well-lit areas which are overlooked."

Farmers can fit an accredited alarm for security and a tracking device to locate the vehicle if stolen.

Etching the vehicle identification number on windows is also a measure, as is marking any component parts with forensic marking solutions.

DC Chris Piggott, of the National Rural Crime Unit of the police, noted that Toyota Hi-Lux were being frequently targeted by thieves.

“Most of them are less than five years old and they are being electronically compromised without any need to access the vehicle keys," he explained.

“It is worth doing all you can to fortify your vehicle, using a combination of measures such as immobilisers and tracking devices as well as traditional methods like pedal and steering wheel locks to deter or hinder thieves.

"If you’re able to do so, it’s worth keeping the vehicle in a garage when not in use."

What's the latest advice for securing vehicles?

NFU Mutual has issued new guidance for farmers to better secure their vehicles:

• Keep the vehicle locked at all times when not in use

• Fit an accredited alarm for security and a tracking device to locate your vehicle if stolen – NFU Mutual customers can receive a discount on Scorpion Track devices

• Fit a mechanical immobiliser such as a steering wheel or pedal lock

• Thieves can target component parts so consider marking them using a forensic marking solution or system

• Keep the vehicle in a lockable building if possible, or park in well-lit areas which are overlooked

• Have the vehicle identification number etched on windows

• Consider fitting a hidden battery isolation or a fuel cut-off switch

• Take photographs of unusual features, modifications, damage or repairs which could aid identification if stolen

• Ensure any valuables are removed from the vehicle

• Don’t share information on social media which could indicate where your vehicle is kept

• For modern vehicles, keep electronic keys in a faraday pocket or box at night