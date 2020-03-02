Police urge public to 'stop plundering' farm shop's chickens

The owner of the farm shop recently passed away, leaving behind hundreds of hens (Photo: Google Maps)

Police have urged the public to 'stop plundering' chickens from a farm shop following the death of the business owner.

A post has been circulating on Facebook and other social media sites regarding the need to re-home the chickens.

The owner of Oaklands Market Garden, near Swallwell Roundabout, in Blaydon, recently passed away.

But the online post said chickens could be collected from the farm shop between 10:00 and 13:00 GMT any day up until Sunday.







Nearby residents said they saw people jump over the 6ft wall around the premises in an effort to grab the chickens.

The premises are now locked and Northumbria Police are urging public not to visit the site.

The force has called on people to be 'respectful' following the man's death.

PC Caroline Jones said: “We aware that people have been jumping the 6ft wall around the garden centre and grabbing the chickens, in some cases being very heavy handed when passing them over the walls.

“Regardless what a post may say on Facebook, it is not OK to climb a wall and enter a locked premises. If it’s locked, it’s locked for a reason and please exercise some common sense.

“Please also remember that a man has died and a family are grieving, please be respectful.”

The police said the remaining chickens will be 'safely collected'.

The original poster of the Facebook status has been contacted by the police, and an update will be issued soon.