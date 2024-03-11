Police use drone to intercept three hare coursers on private farmland

Hare coursers committing crimes on private farmland were caught red-handed by the police after a drone was used to intercept them.

The three males were caught and later detained by officers following the incident in East Cleveland, Cleveland Police said.

They were handed community protection warning letters, and one of them received a warning for possessing cannabis.

New legislation makes it an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

This legislation was recently used when two men were charged under the act and both received more than £6,000 in fines each.

Farmers and landowners face huge costs when damage is caused to crops and land by hare coursers, particularly when the land has just been seeded or the crops have just started to grow.

On occasions, the crime causes thousands of pounds worth of damage, which the landowner has to foot the bill for.

Cleveland Police’s lead for rural crime, Chief Inspector Jon Hagen, said it was another 'very successful' night’s activity.

"[It] allowed us to provide reassurance, gather intelligence and take action against those intent on causing crime or ASB in rural areas.

“I hope our ongoing work under Operation Checkpoint helps everyone who lives and works rurally feel they have a voice, that police are listening to their concerns and, more importantly, taking action.”

In October 2023, three men were sentenced following hare coursing offences in December 2022, with one man receiving a custodial sentence.

Two men were also recently ordered to pay out more than £12,000 after being charged with the same offences.