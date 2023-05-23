Police use high-tech cameras to catch three poachers on farmland

Three poachers who illegally used dogs to hunt wildlife on private farmland have been convicted after getting caught by specialist police camera equipment.

Durham Police videoed the men as the poachers looked through a thermal imaging monocular before releasing their dogs to chase a hare that had broken cover.

Rural officer PCSO Andy Cusick was on patrol around Bishopton Lane, in Sadberge, near Darlington, in October 2022 when he noticed two suspicious vehicles parked on Hillhouse Lane

The officer carried out a search of the nearby area, where he saw Anthony Foster, Edward Foster, and Scott Revell walking several Saluki and Lurcher-type dogs across private farmland.

PCSO Cusick then used specialist police camera equipment to film the three men committing the crime.

Thy were reported for poaching and interviewed by officers, where they initially denied the offence, claiming they were just out for a walk with the dogs.

There were no public footpaths through the fields and the farmer had not given the men permission to be on the land.

A single incident of hare coursing can cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to land and crops, and see farmers violently abused.

The trio eventually pleaded guilty to the charges when they appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on 16 May 2023.

Anthony Foster, 31, of was ordered to pay a £200 fine; Edward Foster, 30, of was fined £120, and Scott Ian Revell, 35, was fined £150.

All three were also ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

Sergeant Karl Lowe, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, said this type of offending was cruel to wildlife and also had a profound impact on farmers.

"It causes damage to crops and farmland which can be extremely costly for the farmer or landowner to resolve," he explained.

“PCSO Cusick’s tenacity and his use of specialist camera equipment to capture the suspects in the act provided irrefutable evidence to secure a conviction at court.

“I hope this sends a warning to others who think that illegally poaching wildlife is acceptable, that we will catch you and we will prosecute you.”

It comes after two poachers were recently disqualified from keeping dogs for three years in what was believed to be the first use of new powers introduced last year following pressure by rural campaigners.

David Hilden and Tyron Young were issued the orders after admitting charges of daytime trespass in pursuit of game in Saffron Walden, Essex last October.