Police warn hare coursers: 'Don't even think about it!'

Farmers are being urged to report suspected hare coursing as police intensify their crackdown on offenders

Hare coursers face arrest, prosecution and the seizure of their vehicles and dogs as police intensify their crackdown on illegal hunting across Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police has issued a stark warning as the hare coursing season begins, telling offenders: “Don’t even think about it!”

The warning comes as officers step up efforts under Operation Galileo, which targets those illegally using dogs to chase, catch and kill hares across the county.

Led by the force's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), the operation brings together officers from across Lincolnshire Police, working alongside neighbouring forces and the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU).

Officers will use intelligence gathered from rural communities and partner agencies to identify suspected offenders, supported by drones, marked and unmarked police vehicles, and off-road patrols.

Detective Constable Aaron Flint, from Lincolnshire's RCAT, condemned the impact of hare coursing on farmers, wildlife and rural communities.

He said: “Hare coursing is against the law. Using dogs to chase, catch and kill hares is barbaric, the damage to farmland and infrastructure along with the intimidation of communities, often by members of organised criminal gangs is abhorrent.”

The illegal activity remains a serious concern for farmers, with offenders potentially causing damage to crops, farmland and infrastructure, while rural residents can also face intimidation.

The crackdown comes amid wider concerns that hare coursing is spreading beyond traditional hotspots, with incidents now being reported in parts of the West Midlands and South Wales.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has warned that the crime is leaving farmers facing damage to property and crops, disruption to their businesses and fears for the safety of their families.

NFU vice-president Robyn Munt has called for greater cooperation between police forces and the wider criminal justice system to ensure offenders face appropriate consequences.

She said: “To put a stop to this crime, we must see the police and wider criminal justice system use the powers available to them fully and consistently.”

Back in Lincolnshire, police have warned that those caught hare coursing risk having their vehicles, dogs and equipment seized, alongside prosecution, court fines, costs and banning orders.

DC Flint said: “We will not tolerate it and will take positive action, arresting those involved, seizing their cars, dogs and equipment, we will prosecute those involved and this can lead to significant court fines, costs, banning orders and the forfeiture of property. You have been warned.”

Legislation introduced in 2022 strengthened police powers to tackle hare coursing, including creating offences relating to trespassing with the intention of pursuing hares and going equipped for the activity.

Further measures came into force on 1 June 2026, when new sentencing guidelines for hare coursing-related offences were introduced across England and Wales.

The guidelines are designed to help courts take a more consistent approach to sentencing, recognising the harm caused to wildlife, farmland, property and rural communities.

They also cover factors including intimidation, financial gain and damage to crops, with courts able to consider custodial sentences for the most serious offences.

Lincolnshire Police is now calling on farmers, landowners and rural residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to help identify those responsible.

DC Flint said: “We need the community to help us by providing information if they see any suspicious activity that could be hare coursing.”

He stressed that information from the public would help officers catch offenders, protect Lincolnshire's wildlife and reduce the impact of illegal hunting on rural communities.

Anyone witnessing active hare coursing is urged to call 999, providing as much information as possible about the incident.

Useful details include vehicle makes, models and registration numbers, locations, directions of travel and descriptions of people and dogs involved.

Where hare coursing is no longer taking place, incidents should be reported by calling 101 or through the wildlife crime reporting section of the Lincolnshire Police website.