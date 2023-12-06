Police warn Kent farmers following unexplained sheep deaths

Livestock owners in Kent have been warned by the police to be vigilant following a large number of unexplained sheep deaths.

Kent Police's Rural Task Force officers issued the warning after the remains of eight sheep were found in the Sevenoaks, Halstead and Chevening areas.

Advice has been given to local farmers following the incidents, which occurred between 24 and 29 November.

The force said it received reports that the remains of six sheep had been strewn across the garden of an address in Halstead.

Elsewhere, the hides and entrails of two more sheep were later discovered dumped in a layby in Sundridge.

Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents and to identify the owner of the sheep.

PC Marc Pennicott, from Kent Police's Rural Task Force, said the theft of so many sheep and the way they were killed was 'abhorrent'.

He said: "Our dedicated Rural Task Force is working relentlessly to identify the suspect or suspects and take robust action against them.

"Kent is home to vast expanses of rural land and the force prioritises the protection of its rural communities and works closely with partner agencies to bring those who offend in the countryside to justice.

"I urge anybody with information to contact us on 01622 604100 quoting reference number 24-0225."

The latest NFU Mutual figures show that the cost of livestock theft in the UK rose 8.7% in 2022, totalling an estimated £2.7 million.