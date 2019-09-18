Police warning after loose dog kills sheep in Derbys

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence

Police have issued a warning after three lambs and a sheep were killed by an out-of-control dog in Derbyshire.

The incident happened on a farm in Loscoe on 11 September at approximately 8am.

Derbyshire Police said a loose dog was seen to enter two separate, secure fields.

The animal is described as medium-sized and brown.







It attacked a flock of sheep killing three lambs, a sheep and injuring another.

The police force are appealing to the public for any information.

A spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about the owner.

“If you have any information about this incident please contact us quoting ref number 19*485238 by calling us on 101.”

The force also offered dog owners advice about livestock worrying.

“Worrying livestock means attacking or chasing livestock which may cause injury or suffering or, in the case of females, loss of their young,” he said.

“Keep dogs on leads when near livestock. Make sure their collar and harness fit well, and that you use footpaths or rights of way.

“If a dog worries livestock on any agricultural land, the owner of the dog, and, any other person in charge, shall be guilty of an offence.”