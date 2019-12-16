Police warning after sheep are killed 'licking grit salt' from road

Motorists have been warned to remain vigilant for wandering sheep attracted to grit salt

A police warning has been issued to motorists after two sheep were killed on rural roads as they licked salt left by gritters.

The two Swaledale ewes had been licking salt on roads between the Ribble Valley and Pendle in rural East Lancashire, police said.

Officers from Lancashire Constabulary have now warned motorists passing through rural roads to be careful.

The force also believes that more sheep may have been injured by straying onto such roads.







PC Nigel Keates said: “Please be aware when travelling between Sabden and Clitheroe.

“Sheep appear to be licking salt from the roads left by gritters around Pendle Hill .

“Two Swaledale ewes have been hit and killed by vehicles, others may have been injured.

“The weather conditions are poor and motorist are having difficulty seeing sheep that have strayed into the road.”