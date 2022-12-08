Police warning after thieves steal 25 lambs from Cambs farms

Livestock rustlers have stolen 25 lambs from farms across Cambridgeshire, with farmers being urged to remain vigilant.

The latest incident included sheep being slaughtered in a field and their skins left behind, Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained.

Since late November, 25 lamb thefts have been reported from fields in Burrough Green and Bullingham in east Cambridgeshire.

Livestock rustling has become lucrative for criminal gangs, with farm animals worth an estimated £2.4 million stolen in the first quarter of 2022.

PC Scott Giles for Cambridgeshire’s rural crime team said farmers must remain vigilant following the recent incidents.

He warned that livestock theft was increasing across the county.

“We’re urging farmers, and members of the public including hikers and dog walkers, to be extra vigilant of any unusual activity, be it people or vehicles in their local areas and contact police with any suspicious behaviour.

“We would also like to hear from anyone being offered cheap or unpackaged meat.”