Police warning as hare coursers threaten farmer with catapult

Police have urged farmers to be extra vigilant for hare coursing activity after a recent incident saw a farmer being threatened with a catapult.

Hare coursing has started already in some areas of the country, with Hampshire Constabulary saying it had already dealt with numerous incidents.

Suspicious vehicles, suspected to be involved in coursing, were spotted on farmland in areas including Kingsclere, Hannington, and Herriard.

During one incident in Kingsclere on 5 July, a farmer was threatened with a catapult, the force explained.

And an incident in Herriard reported on 9 July saw an offending vehicle narrowly avoid colliding with a victim’s dog.

This vehicle was later located and seized by police in Liphook, and a Lurcher dog was seized by police in Herriard.

Coursing not only involves the poaching of hares, but often sees significant damage caused to the farmland by individuals and vehicles trespassing.

A single incident of hare coursing can cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to land and crops.

In addition, farmers and landowners often face intimidation and threats of violence.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "We anticipate seeing further incidents elsewhere in the county, and urge people to be aware and to report coursing and associated damage to us.

"We would like to remind people to never approach the individuals involved in this type of crime – your safety is priority.

"If it is safe to do so, you can consider obtaining any photos or video/Dash Cam footage to provide to the police."

Legislation passed in 2022 makes it an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

Earlier this year, four men were ordered to pay out nearly £20,000 after they destroyed a farmer’s field while being equipped to go hare coursing.

They were also given a 10-year criminal behaviour order not to enter Lincolnshire with longdogs, and they were disqualified from keeping dogs for a decade.