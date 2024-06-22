Political leaders to set out their vision for Scottish agriculture

Political leaders in Scotland will set out their vision for Scottish agriculture during an online hustings event on Monday evening.

Three of the four main parties have confirmed their representatives for the online event, which is being organised by NFU Scotland.

Luke Graham, a former Conservative MP, Seamus Logan, an SNP councillor, and Claire McLaren, the Scottish Lib Dem spokesperson for agriculture, have been confirmed to attend, but Labour are yet to announce.

They will set out their proposals for Scotland’s farmers and crofters at NFU Scotland’s online National Hustings on Monday (24 June), from 7pm.

In its manifesto, launched in April, the union outlined its key asks of any future UK government.

These include increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual funding for the agriculture budget, and for parties to improve producer margins to increase food security.

The manifesto also calls for better access to skilled workers, increased fiscal incentives for farmers and more protections for domestic food production in future trade deals.

An initial analysis of party manifestos shows that several of the asks have been included.

A commitment to an extra £1 billion for UK agriculture is underlined by both the Lib Dems and Conservatives, while the SNP highlights the need for more funding for farming.

However, there is no mention of an agriculture budget in the Labour Party's manifesto, which NFU Scotland called 'disappointing'.

Other areas of interest across the manifestos include engagement in trade deals, increased local procurement and the importance of food security.

Speaking at the Royal Highland Show, NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said it was a crucial time for farmers and crofters.

"We are keen to work with all parties to deliver a sustainable and profitable future for agriculture," he said.

“This online hustings will provide a unique opportunity for farmers and crofters to hear each party’s position in relation to agriculture before the election in July.

“I look forward to hearing from their representatives on Monday evening on how their parties will help deliver a profitable and sustainable future for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.