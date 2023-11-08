Pomp of Lord Mayor's Show returns as farmers to play central role

The role farmers play in feeding the nation alongside caring for the environment will be showcased in the City of London as the Lord Mayor's Show returns once again.

All the pomp and pageantry of the historic show returns on Saturday (11 November) and the Worshipful Company of Farmers will again be participating.

The parade takes place in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators and is screened live on the BBC to an audience of millions.

Taking centre stage will be an impressive state-of-the-art Quadtrac 620 AFS Connect supplied by agricultural machinery manufacturer Case IH.

It will be accompanied by a Farmall 120C tractor, first introduced in 1923 and now celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Walking alongside will be the NFU’s group of Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors, Red Tractor representatives and workers from Surrey Docks City Farm.

Master of the Worshipful Company of Farmers Guy Brogden said: “The Worshipful Company of Farmers is once again delighted to support the Lord Mayors Show.

"[It will] bring together representatives from the agricultural world, especially all the volunteers, ambassadors, and supporters from Surrey Docks Farm, NFU and Red Tractor."

NFU President Minette Batters added that the union was thrilled to have the opportunity to experience the parade in person this weekend.

"The Worshipful Company of Farmers does a fantastic job in providing inspirational leadership and training for anyone engaged in the agriculture industry.

"Its involvement in this historic procession with all the various stakeholders is a wonderful example of how they brilliantly help showcase the work of Britain’s farmers and growers."

She added: “Despite the challenges faced this year, farmers are still doing what we do best – producing great tasting homegrown food alongside the vital role in protecting and caring for the environment.

"We appreciate and value the public’s support and on Saturday we will be saying a massive thank you to everyone for continuing to back British farming.”

The Worshipful Company of Farmers entry is serial number 101 in the procession, and will be broadcast on BBC1 from 10.45am on Saturday 11 November.