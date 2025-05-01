Poor rural internet risks stifling UK farm productivity, warns survey

A major new survey of farmers has found that unreliable internet connectivity is hampering the adoption of vital technologies on British farms.

The UK-wide survey of 250 farmers found that while 60% view internet connectivity as critical to daily operations, 8% still have no internet access at all.

The report highlights growing concerns that poor broadband is holding back the use of emerging tools such as artificial intelligence and real-time monitoring.

Commissioned by full fibre infrastructure provider CityFibre and conducted by Censuswide, the survey also reported social impacts caused by poor connectivity.

Many noted a sense of isolation from local communities, and 90% said they avoid going online during peak hours to avoid household conflicts over internet use.

This has especially affected access to online education and leisure for farm families.

While 59% of respondents said they expect their use of tech to rise over the next five years, 42% cited slow internet as a top barrier to adoption—second only to equipment costs (50%).

For farms already connected to full fibre broadband, nearly half reported access to previously unavailable precision farming technologies as the greatest benefit.

Others noted improved efficiency (37%), diversification opportunities (33%), and better access to admin tools (32%).

Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre, said: “Farmers need access to the cream of the crop when it comes to connectivity, if we are going to reap the full economic and technological benefits of Britain’s farms.

"Government initiatives such as Project Gigabit are helping to bring faster internet access to rural and harder-to-reach communities and we know the difference that full fibre makes.”

The findings come as the UK government rolls out its Project Gigabit initiative to extend high-speed broadband to underserved rural areas.

CityFibre has been awarded nine Project Gigabit contracts worth £865 million in subsidies to connect over 500,000 hard-to-reach premises.

Including co-investment, the initiative has unlocked nearly £1.2 billion in combined public and private investment in rural broadband.

Yorkshire-based farmer Mark Ullyott added: “Strong internet connectivity is essential for modern-day farming – not just optional... We simply wouldn’t be able to run the business without it.”

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos echoed the concerns, warning: “Lack of connectivity not only impacts the day-to-day operations of rural businesses but also the safety of our workforce.

"Better internet access can unlock greater productivity, growth and investment into the rural economy.”