Popular Cumbrian mart unveils £1m investment on 50th anniversary

One of the UK's largest livestock trading hubs has announced a £1 million investment for the erection of a new state-of-the-art roof.

Borderway Mart's development will take space, air quality and light to 'a whole new level' for both farmers and livestock.

Mart operators Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) announced the 2,000 square metre investment today, on Borderway's 50th anniversary.

Located in Carlisle, Cumbria, it is already one of the largest and most important livestock trading hubs in the UK.

Today, it sees in the region of £250 million’s worth of livestock bought and sold annually.

The double span roof will replace the original low roof of the mart H&H established when they moved to the Borderway site on Rosehill Industrial Estate, in 1974.

The new roof will be higher and wider and is specifically designed to create more space and allow greater airflows and natural light access throughout the complex.

H&H managing director, Scott Donaldson said:

As the number of livestock coming through Borderway continues to rise, improving efficiency, managing livestock flow and safeguarding animal health and welfare are the key drivers in the company’s decision to make this major investment.

“This new roof will take space, air quality, and light to a whole new level both for the livestock and for the people who buy and sell here.

"It is also a perfect way to mark our 50th milestone year, and it’s a very tangible commitment to the future of Harrison & Hetherington, our clients and customers, and to the wonderful industry we serve.”

Borderway’s location beside the M6 has always been a cornerstone of its success in attracting buyers and sellers across the country.

In 1974, there was in excess of 500 head of cattle going through the Borderway ring in a day, and a milestone day would reach towards 2,000.

Fifty years on, a busy Monday consists of 500 prime cattle and cast cows and 7,000 prime, cast and store sheep, with a busy Wednesday seeing 2,000 forward store cattle, weanlings, young calves and dairy cattle through four rings.

The new roof will be installed over a period of 22 weeks starting on 4 November with a forecast completion date of 4 April 2025.

H&H said Borderway would continue to operate as normal throughout the project.