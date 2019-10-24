Popular first aid course relaunched for NI farms

Improving farm safety is of 'critical importance' to the farming community in Northern Ireland

A course which promotes first aid awareness on family farms across Northern Ireland has relaunched due to popular demand.

To date, over 1,700 farm family members have attended the programme, which focuses on how to deal with a wide range of first aid emergencies.

It follows the release of statistics from the Farm Safety Partnership show that as many as 100 accidents each month require medical attention on Northern Ireland farms.

The FSP said improving farm safety is of 'critical importance' to the farming community in Northern Ireland.







The organisation said that while much progress has been made, there remains 'much work to be done'.

Injuries can ruin lives and farm businesses. An accident that leaves a family member unable to work or worse can be a huge threat to any farm business.

The awareness training course hopes to change that. It provides farm family members and employees with skills to deal with emergency situations promptly and safely.

Participants attending a workshop will also receive a complimentary first aid kit with training on its contents and their use to treat minor injuries.

The College of Agriculture Food & Rural enterprise (CAFRE), responsible for the delivery of the programme, says that attending a course will provide critical skills that could help reduce the impact of a serious accident on farms or even save a life.

The courses are usually organised in the evening and are held at local venues across Northern Ireland.