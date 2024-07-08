Popular UK pork campaign returns as research shows marketing benefits

A pig sector campaign aiming to spur on families to purchase pork for 'quick, delicious and budget-friendly' meals will return for the summer following strong results.

Research has shown AHDB's pork marketing campaign has "successfully shifted consumer perceptions, presenting British pork as a healthy, versatile and affordable meal option".

Evaluation of the campaign by TwoEarsOneMouth showed a big increase in key attitudinal measures and a 6% increase in purchase intent which takes it to its highest level in the last four years.

A £10.05 return in sales was reported for every £1 of levy money invested in advertising, which equates to an additional £9.6 million in retail sales - 1,331 tonnes more pork - into shoppers’ baskets, it said.

The levy organisation's Feed Your Family for Less campaign aims to inspire families to view British pork as an affordable and healthy choice.

Running until 31 July, the campaign will be featured across social media, YouTube, and in seven major supermarket chains.

The campaign also brought in 173,000 incremental buyers - who would not have purchased had the campaign not run - increasing household penetration from 25.9 million to 26.1m households, Kantar data shows.

AHDB head of marketing Carrie McDermid said: “We know from the last campaign burst that the messages landed well and the advertising inspired consumers to choose pork.

"With a majority of people still very concerned about the cost of living, the campaign demonstrates the great value of British pork and positions it as a tasty and nutritious meat than can be used in lots of different meals.

“This latest burst of advertising continues with these messages, keeping British pork front of mind and hoping to win some plate-share from chicken."

AHDB said the campaign will include new recipes, widespread social media presence, YouTube advertising and supermarket engagement.