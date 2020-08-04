Pork campaign leads to £12.4m sales uplift

The £2.5m campaign sought to remind consumers of pork’s versatility and nutritious qualities

A campaign aiming to get more of the British public to buy fresh pork has led to a £12.4 million uplift in sales, according to new figures.

The Mix Up Your Midweek work reached 26.3 million homes (94%) in the UK, with 8 out of 10 people saying the TV ad made them want to buy pork.

In particular, pork loin medallion sales are up 36 per cent since the campaign began.

The £2.5m campaign sought to remind consumers of pork’s versatility and nutritious qualities by focusing on a range of globally inspired midweek meals.

The marketing push was launched with a light-hearted national TV advert, complemented by the use of digital channels, social media and in-store activity.

The latest burst of the marketing campaign, which ran between October 2019 and February 2020, delivered nearly 22m impressions on social media and 6m recipe views on video on demand.

Following the campaign, 90 percent of consumers claimed the advert communicated that pork was a healthy food choice.

Around a quarter of respondents remembered a health message spontaneously, suggesting audiences engaged well with the creatives.

AHDB sector chair for pork, Mike Sheldon said: “The latest findings on the campaign are incredibly encouraging and we are delighted to see the continued shift in public perceptions towards pork.”

AHDB strategy director for pork, Angela Christison added: “In the UK, we have a great product to sell and it’s fantastic that more consumers now see pork as a healthy, nutritious and tasty source of protein.”