Pork is back: New campaign sparks surge in UK pork mince sales

A bold new marketing campaign has struck a chord by reshaping how consumers view pork — especially among younger audiences who may have overlooked it.

Debuting in February amid cost-of-living pressures and evolving shopping habits, AHDB's campaign sought to reposition British pork as an affordable, nutritious, and versatile everyday ingredient rather than just the traditional Sunday roast.

Leading the charge was British pork mince, showcased through contemporary meal ideas and a high-profile TV advertisement broadcast across Channel 4, ITVX, Sky, Netflix, YouTube and social media platforms.

The campaign’s impact is clear: it generated over 50.7 million social media impressions — an increase of 6.4 million from the previous year, according to media agency the7stars.

Independent research by Sparkminds found a 6% rise in purchase intent for pork mince, highlighting the success of promoting this budget-friendly and adaptable cut.

Particularly notable was the campaign’s resonance with younger consumers. Among Gen Z shoppers, purchase intent soared to 83%, the highest level in three years, with 80% saying the advert made them think more positively about cooking and eating pork.

Given that this demographic is traditionally difficult to engage, AHDB hailed it as a significant breakthrough.

The 30-second TV spot combined lively visuals, catchy slogans — including “Pork is not just for Sundays” — and upbeat messaging to demonstrate how pork can be the star of diverse dishes.

Recognition that the advert was for British pork rose by 10 percentage points, signalling strong product awareness.

The campaign’s messaging was reinforced in-store with hanging signs, on-pack stickers, and chiller displays, all well received by shoppers.

Nicola Dodd, AHDB’s senior marketing manager for pork, said: “This campaign shows what happens when you speak to consumers’ priorities — cost, taste, health, and trust.

"By reimagining how pork can fit into everyday life and keeping British provenance front and centre, we’ve connected with shoppers in a way that feels relevant and inspiring.”

The campaign is part of AHDB’s wider strategy to promote British pork as “low on cost, high in taste,” backed by trusted farming standards.

Looking ahead, the levy organisation sees potential to emphasise pork’s value-for-money credentials further, aiming to translate positive consumer sentiment into lasting buying habits.