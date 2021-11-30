Pork shelf watch launched to gauge retailer support

A pork shelf watch survey has been launched in Scotland to gauge current supermarket support for the country's struggling pig producers.

NFU Scotland is carrying out a shelf watch until Sunday (5 December) to gain a snapshot of retailer support as the sector sees a perform storm of issues.

These include problems affecting throughout in processing plants, causing a backlog of pigs on farms due to low staffing levels throughout the whole supply chain.

Latest figures by the National Pig Association (NPA) point to a worsening picture. As of this week, around 16,000 pigs have been culled on UK farms due to the backlog, but the true figure could be 'much higher'.

Pig producers are also warning of high input costs on farms, poor prices globally and a lack of equivalent controls and checks on EU product coming into the market.

NFU Scotland is calling on farmers to visit local supermarkets to record what pork is available on the fresh meat shelves, whilst complying with all Covid-19 guidance.

The union's pigs policy manager Penny Middleton said: “NFUS wants members to help check that retailers are indeed standing by their word.

"Retailers have been keen to express their support for the sector with pledges not to undercut the market with cheap imports.

“We are calling on members to help carry out a shelf watch between 27 November to 5 December and capture a snapshot of what is really on the shelves, where it comes from and what deals are on offer."

Farmers taking part in the shelf watch are being asked to undertake the survey online.