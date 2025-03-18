Positive signs for farmland birds on Welsh farms, survey shows

A new survey of Welsh farms participating in the Breeding Bird Survey has revealed encouraging signs for several bird species of conservation concern.

The survey identified 49 different bird species across the farms that participate in the Farming Connect Our Farms Network, with an average of 29 species per farm.

The project connected volunteers with farms participating in the Welsh government-funded initiative to monitor and survey farmland birds.

It aimed to provide farmers with data to inform their understanding of species on their farms and promote biodiversity across Wales' agricultural landscape.

Crucially, eight of these species are classified as farmland birds of conservation concern in the UK: House Martin, House Sparrow, Spotted Flycatcher, Grey Partridge, Mistle Thrush, Tree Pipit, Meadow Pipit, and Cuckoo.

Their presence on these farms highlights the potential importance of farmland in providing valuable habitat and how farmers play a vital role in contributing to biodiversity.

Reports produced following the survey aim to offer a clear picture of which bird species are present and their abundance, as well as a deeper understanding of wildlife within the farmed landscape.

These baseline reports also aim to help farmers understand which species are present on their farms and how they might adapt their practices to safeguard these species or encourage new ones.

The data collected will contribute to a broader understanding of wildlife populations within agricultural settings across Wales.

"With approximately 90% of Wales consisting of farmland, farming practices play a crucial role in the future of many UK wildlife species," said Lynfa Davies, Farming Connect biodiversity officer.

"The results of this survey are encouraging and demonstrate the positive impact that can be achieved through collaborative efforts between farmers and volunteers.

"We hope this information will inspire farmers to provide additional habitat on their farms as they identify actions that they can participate in within the new Sustainable Farming Scheme in Wales."

The Volunteer Monitoring Farmland Wildlife (VMFW) group said that surveys such as this are imperative for both farmers and environmental organisations.

A spokesperson said: "It is a crucial time for farmers to understand the state of biodiversity in their landscape, as both farms and wildlife are facing changes in climate and agriculture.

"Having a wildlife survey empowers the receiver to act by knowing which species are present, why they are present and how they can be encouraged to thrive.

“Surveys also enable projects such as VMFW to understand what resources are required for farmers to be inspired and informed to take action for wildlife."

It comes as farmers across the UK took part in the recent Big Farmland Bird Count (BFBC), a separate initiative which takes place every year in February.

The count aims to provide a snapshot of the bird population on British farms, with figures showing that species have fallen by 63% since 1970.

Results of this year's count are set to be released in the coming months.