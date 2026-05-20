Poultry growth pushes Cranswick revenues close to £3bn

Cranswick’s poultry business helped drive revenues close to £3 billion after record Christmas trading and continued expansion across its vertically integrated supply chain.

The UK food producer reported revenue growth of 9.5% for the 52 weeks to 28 March 2026, with total revenues rising to £2.98 billion.

Like-for-like revenues increased 6.8% during the year.

The results come despite wider pressure across the food manufacturing sector from inflation, labour costs and geopolitical instability.

Cranswick said growth was driven by rising consumer demand, expanding poultry operations and sustained investment in production capacity and automation.

Adjusted operating profit increased 14.5% to £237 million, while adjusted pre-tax profits rose 11.2% to £220 million.

The meat processor also improved operating margins to 7.9%, helped by growth in its poultry division, higher production efficiency, strong factory utilisation and disciplined cost control.

Poultry remained one of the strongest performing areas of the business, with revenues rising 13.9% during the year.

The division now accounts for more than 20% of total group revenues, making poultry an increasingly important part of the business.

The company also confirmed it had extended a long-term fresh and added-value poultry supply agreement with one of its major retail customers.

Industry analysts say the results reflect strong retailer demand for integrated UK poultry supply chains capable of delivering scale, traceability and reliable supply.

Demand for poultry products has remained robust as retailers continue prioritising consistent UK supply and value-added convenience ranges.

Across the wider business, UK food revenues increased 9.4%, supported by volume growth of 8.3% and the strongest festive trading period in Cranswick’s history.

Cash generation remained strong, with record operational cash flow of £322.3 million and free cash conversion of 120.6%.

Return on capital employed remained high at 18.5% despite record levels of investment.

Cranswick invested a record £163 million during the year as it continued expanding production capacity, farming operations, infrastructure and automation projects across the business.

The company has now invested more than £560 million over the past five years as it continues expanding farming operations, automation and production infrastructure.

Chief executive Adam Couch said the business had continued to invest “with conviction” across its production assets, farming operations and acquisitions to strengthen future growth.

He said the results reflected strong customer relationships and continued demand across Cranswick’s core product ranges.

Mr Couch also praised employees across the business for their contribution during the year.

“Their focus on quality, service and operational excellence continues to distinguish Cranswick in the markets we serve,” he said.

Looking ahead, Cranswick said trading at the start of the new financial year had been in line with board expectations.

However, the company said it continued to monitor the impact of geopolitical instability and ongoing conflict in the Middle East on global supply chains.

Mr Couch said the business remained “mindful of the potential for disruption arising from prevailing economic and geopolitical conditions”.

Despite wider economic uncertainty, Cranswick said strong retailer demand and continued investment in its poultry supply chain left the business well positioned for further growth.