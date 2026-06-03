Poultry keepers offered £430 biosecurity reviews

Poultry keepers in England can now claim £430 for vet-led farm reviews aimed at strengthening disease prevention and reducing the risk of avian influenza.

The new Poultry Biosecurity Review has been launched through Defra’s Animal Health and Welfare Pathway following talks with the poultry sector.

Eligible keepers can choose their own vet, with funding available for up to three reviews per poultry site, provided at least 10 months have passed since the previous assessment.

The scheme is open to poultry keepers responsible for at least 1,000 chickens, including laying hens, broilers, pullets and breeding birds, or at least 500 ducks, geese or turkeys.

Each review will include a visit from an RCVS-registered vet, a structured risk assessment, site-specific recommendations and a written report.

Areas covered are expected to include site access, visitor controls, hygiene procedures, bird movements, feed and water supplies, pest control, cleaning and disinfection, mortality management and disease prevention protocols.

The payment is intended to cover the cost of the veterinary review and the keeper’s time, but not any infrastructure improvements or equipment upgrades that may be recommended.

Defra said strong on-farm biosecurity remains one of the most effective ways to prevent disease outbreaks and limit their impact on bird health, welfare and business continuity.

Applications are open through the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway until 30 September 2028, with reviews to be completed by 31 December 2028.