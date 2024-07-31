Power tools worth over £10,000 stolen from Cheshire farm

Power tools worth more than £10,000 have been stolen from a farm in Cheshire, police have said.

The theft occurred on a farm in Coddington, between between 1:00am and 5:00am on Thursday 25 July.

Unknown offenders broke into a vehicle parked outside the farm on Aldersey Lane, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Once inside the vehicle they stole a number of power tools believed to be worth more than £10,000.

The offenders also attempted to gain access to a container at the farm but were unsuccessful, the force explained.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information or video footage.

According to latest available figures, the cost of rural theft in the UK shot up by nearly a quarter in 2022, to an estimated £49.5m.

DC Richard Connolley said: “While I appreciate this incident occurred in a rural location, there may be residents in the local area who may be able to assist our enquiries.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone with any CCTV footage which may show the offenders travelling to the scene.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who believes they may have been offered any of the stolen tools, the majority of which were Makita branded items.

"Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit its website, quoting IML 1879001.

"Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."