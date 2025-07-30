Powys farmer crowned Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2025

Robbie Alman-Wilson, a powerhouse in Welsh agriculture, has been crowned Wales Woman Farmer of the Year, recognising her outstanding contributions to farming and rural life.

Now in its 27th year, the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual award celebrates the vital contributions women make to agriculture and aims to raise the profile of women in farming across Wales.

Robbie’s farming journey began on her parents’ beef and sheep farm in Gladestry. In 2006, she moved to her husband Dale’s family farm at the Cnwch in Llanbister, where the couple have since expanded and diversified the business.

Together with Dale’s parents, Roy and Mair, Robbie introduced a poultry enterprise in 2009, starting with a 12,000-bird egg-laying unit which has since grown to 34,000 birds.

Alongside this, Robbie previously managed a successful equine business while raising their young family.

More recently, she has concentrated on developing the farm’s sheep and cattle enterprises, producing both high-quality commercial and pedigree stock.

With Dale running a busy sheep and cattle scanning business domestically and overseas during winter, Robbie takes primary responsibility for day-to-day farm operations.

The family runs a pedigree flock of Dutch Spotted sheep, a hefted hill flock of Welsh ewes, and a flock of Welsh and commercial ground ewes. They breed all replacements on-site, purchasing only stock rams.

Their cattle herds include suckler cows—where heifers are retained and weanlings sold at market—alongside herds of Belted Galloways and Welsh Blacks.

The latter two are grazed on land owned by the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust and grass-fed to produce popular ‘beef boxes’.

Beyond the farm, Robbie is an active trustee and committee member of the Dutch Spotted Sheep Society, frequently judging at prestigious shows such as the Royal Bath and West.

Starting their Dutch Spotted flock with just two ewes five years ago, Robbie and Dale now manage around 60 ewes.

They have achieved notable success in the show and sale rings, including winning classes and championships at the Great Yorkshire Show—the venue for the society’s National Show—and securing top prices at major sales in Welshpool and Carlisle.

Their ewe lamb, Cnwch Gypsy Vanner, sold for £7,000 after winning Supreme Champion at the Carlisle Premier Sale.

The family’s recent participation at this year’s Royal Welsh Show was highly successful, with four class wins for their shearling ram, ram lamb, aged ewe, ewe lamb, and a group of three. T

he shearling ram, Cnwch HD II Est Beau, was crowned Overall Champion and went on to win the Champion of Champions title at the Royal Welsh Show Interbreed Championship.

NFU Cymru Deputy President and award judge Abi Reader praised Robbie’s commitment: "Robbie is a strong advocate for safeguarding the future of Welsh agriculture, through the production of top-quality livestock on the farm.

"Her passion for the industry was clear to see and she believes that agriculture plays a central role in the community, as well as being key to producing high quality food.

“Robbie is a true advocate for women in agriculture and after visiting her farm, it was clear she is a very worthy winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year award.”

Robbie was presented with a Welsh crystal engraved bowl and a £500 prize in recognition of her achievement.