Powys livestock farm's dispersal sale follows retirement of brothers

A sale of tractors and machinery has been organised for brothers Keith and Clive Tudor who are retiring following the end of their tenancy of a livestock farm.

The dispersal sale at Lower Heblands, Churchstoke, on the Powys border with Shropshire, is being organised by auctioneer Halls on 20 April starting at 11am

The auction will include a selection of well-maintained tractors, implements and machinery that one would expect to find on a lowland livestock farm.

Tractors include a Same Silver 110 4WD with a MF front end loader, a Same Dorado 90-4 4WD, a Same Buffalo 130 4WD and a 1975 Same Saturno 80 2WD.

Included in the auction will be a 1996 New Holland LS160 Skidsteer Super 600m with bucket and skit steer adapter bracket.

A Kioti Mechron 2200 Reco three cylinder diesel utility vehicle with GI hard top with three gates is also included, as well as a Land Rover Discovery Series II TD5, an Artic Cat 4WD diesel 700 quad bike.

Halls director James Evans said: “There will an interesting variety of livestock, arable and general purpose equipment on offer.”

A total of nearly 150 lots will be going under the hammer and the auction will be conducted live online via MartEye.