Pre-stun halal scheme aims to strengthen UK sheep meat trade

British sheep meat exporters are set to gain a new pre-stun halal accreditation scheme designed to open overseas markets while maintaining confidence in UK welfare standards.

The British Meat Processors Association has announced plans to establish and operate the UK Pre-Stun Halal Export Accreditation Scheme, which will initially cover sheep meat exports and be open to eligible UK sheep processing sites.

BMPA said the scheme will be UKAS-accredited and developed in consultation with industry and government, providing independent accreditation against recognised international pre-stun halal export standards.

The move could provide a boost for the UK sheep sector by helping processors reach halal export markets that require clear, independently verified assurance standards. Halal buyers often require evidence that products meet specific religious, welfare and production standards.

The scheme will be based mainly on New Zealand’s long-established model, which has helped underpin halal sheep meat exports into international markets.

BMPA said the new UK framework would give overseas customers greater confidence in British production systems while helping processors access new trading opportunities.

Businesses approved under the scheme will be able to use a dedicated UK Halal Export Accreditation Scheme mark.

The association said this could strengthen the competitiveness of UK sheep meat exports, support growth across the wider supply chain and contribute to the government’s broader export and economic growth ambitions.

BMPA said it would draw on its experience of managing assurance programmes, including the BMPA Quality Pork Charter and the Climate Change Agreements scheme, as it develops the new framework.

An industry steering and oversight group will be set up to support the development and implementation of the scheme and ensure broad industry engagement.

BMPA chief executive John Powell said the scheme could help the sector compete for valuable export trade.

He said: “This scheme represents an important opportunity for the UK sheep meat sector.”

Mr Powell said an independently accredited framework would help businesses access export markets while giving customers confidence in British standards.

He added: “By providing a clear, independently accredited framework, it will help businesses access valuable export markets while giving customers confidence in the integrity and standards behind British production.”

Mr Powell said BMPA had a proven track record in delivering industry-led schemes.

He said: “BMPA has a proven track record of delivering successful industry-led schemes, and we look forward to working with processors, certification bodies and government to develop a scheme that creates lasting value for our members and the wider industry.”

Animal Welfare Minister Baroness Hayman said the UK was recognised internationally for animal welfare standards.

She said: “The UK is recognised around the world for its high standard of animal welfare and this new independent accreditation scheme will give overseas customers even more confidence that UK sheep products come from systems that uphold those standards.”

Baroness Hayman said the scheme would help sheep meat exporters reach new international markets.

She added: “This new UK pre-stun Halal Export Accreditation Scheme represents an important step in helping our sheep meat sector access new international markets, and will support our exporters in securing valuable new opportunities, whilst maintaining our high standards of animal welfare.”

The scheme will be owned by BMPA and administered by an approved independent certification body.

It is intended to provide a recognised accreditation framework for exports of pre-stun halal sheep meat to international markets.

BMPA said the framework would support export growth while helping maintain confidence in UK sheep meat production, welfare and assurance standards.

For the sheep meat sector, the scheme is intended to turn welfare assurance into a stronger export advantage.