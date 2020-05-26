Pregnant cow dies after being chased by gang of teens

Chasing livestock is an offence under the Protection of Livestock Act 1953, police said

Police in Devon are appealing for more information following an incident where a pregnant cow died after being chased by a gang of teenagers.

The incident occurred on farmland in Axminster. Police confirmed it was one of two incidents reported in the town.

Chris Bolsover, PCSO for Axminster, said: "On May 9, on private land at White bridges Axminster, it was reported that a group of youths with a dog chased a cow who was heavily pregnant and she and her unborn calf died as a result.

"Again on May 15, it was reported to police that a group of teenage youths were chasing cows in the field on Castle Hill."







The force confirmed chasing cattle was an offence under the Protection of Livestock Act 1953 under the term 'worrying livestock'.

The police definition of 'worrying' includes attacking livestock and chasing animals which lead to injury or suffering.

“The owner of the livestock or the land (farmer) or any authorised person may kill or injure a dog in order to protect the livestock," Mr Bolsover added.

"This includes shooting a dog that is worrying or attacking their livestock."

The public have been urged by the police to report any such incidents on 999 at the time of it happening.