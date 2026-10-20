Pregnant heifer weighing 550kg stolen from Devon farm

Police are seeking witnesses and footage of suspicious activity, including trailers moving at night near the farm (Stock photo)

A pregnant heifer weighing 550kg has been stolen from an East Devon farm, prompting a police appeal amid concerns for the animal's welfare.

The red-and-white pedigree Ayrshire-cross heifer was taken from Deptford Farm, near Pennymoor and Nomansland, at some point during the past month.

The animal was part of a herd of more than 350 cows, with concerns now growing over her wellbeing following the theft.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed suspicious activity in the surrounding area, particularly trailers being moved during the night.

Officers are also seeking footage that could help establish what happened or provide information about the animal's whereabouts.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity near the farm or has information that could help secure the pregnant heifer's safe return is being urged to come forward.

Information can be provided by calling police on 101 or through the police website, quoting reference 50260274981.