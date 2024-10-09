Pressure mounts for bigger agri budget as MPs debate farming

Calls have been made for the government to boost the agriculture budget to £5.6 billion as MPs debated the state of the farming industry in the House of Commons.

The new Labour government has been urged to deliver an increased agriculture budget, as farmer confidence is at its lowest level since records began.

The renewed call follows an opposition debate day on Tuesday (8 October) in parliament, where there was cross party consensus that food security is critical to national security.

Opening the debate on farming and food security, Shadow Defra Secretary Steve Barclay said that if farmers were not supported now, many were 'unlikely to survive.'

“Britain’s farmers are facing real and immediate challenges, which means the government must take action now, and that is why we have called this debate today," he said.

"Recent research from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board has suggested that England is heading for one of its worst harvests on record.”

Mr Barclay warned: "If we don’t support our farmers now, many farm businesses say they are unlikely to survive.”

Defra Secretary Steve Reed reiterated that farming and food security were "the foundations of our economy, our communities and indeed our environment.”

He added that he was making 'the strongest case' for a boost to the agriculture budget "despite the financial black hole and flatlining economy the Conservatives left behind".

"Food security is national security, and of course energy security is also national security," Mr Reed said.

Following the debate, the NFU said that a renewed, multi-year annual agriculture budget of £5.6 billion was 'essential' for British food production and environmental goals.

“As we saw in the debate, food is not partisan. It should not be a kicked around like a rotten pumpkin," said NFU President Tom Bradshaw.

"The farming and growing businesses that produce food need long-term certainty so they can plan and invest for the future.

"The number one way to do this is to ensure we have a strategy to boost Britain’s food security, and this must be invested in and supported by an increased agriculture budget.”

It comes as high costs, record inflation, low farm returns and the persistent bad weather has resulted in a collapse in farmer confidence, which is at its lowest level since records began.

However, the looming Autumn Statement on 30 October is seen by the industry as key to delivering more certainty to farming businesses.

Mr Bradshaw said: “Farmers have experienced a period of policy paralysis as they wait – surrounded by flooded fields and failed crops – for news of promises to reset the government’s relationship with British farming and invest in its future.

"This must start with all departments across Whitehall creating policies that assess the impact on our nation’s ability to feed itself, as well as take advantage of growth export markets and trade.

"It is vital the government recognises this on 30 October and give farmers the confidence needed to invest in the future and deliver on our joint ambitions for growth, food security and the environment."